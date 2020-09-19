IS module: one more held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one more person in the case relating to a secret meeting of the IS module named Ansarul Khilafa at Kanakamala in Kannur in 2016.

The accused Mohammad Polakkani, a native of Kannur, was working in Georgia for the last several years. He was arrested by the agency on his arrival at an airport in the State, according to NIA officials.

Mr. Mohammad had operated using a different name in Telegram and WhatsApp groups in which the group had planned its operations. NIA had traced his original identity last year and issued a look out notice against him. He was produced before the NIA Judge here and was remanded to the judicial custody.

The NIA court had convicted six persons in connection with the case last year. A follow-up investigation had established that the accused prepared to target prominent persons and foreigners on visit to India.