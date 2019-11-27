IS module case: NIA Special Court sentences all six accused to various terms of rigorous imprisonment

The Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases on Wednesday sentenced Manseed Muhmood alias Omar Al Hindi of Thalassery, the prime accused in the Kanakamala Islamic State module case, to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹15,000.

The NIA’s case was that the accused had allegedly declared allegiance to the terror outfit IS and hammered out plans to launch terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring States.

Second accused Swalih Mohammed of Chelad, third accused Rashid Ali of Coimbatore, fourth accused Ramshad of Kuttiyadi, fifth accused Safvan and eighth accused Moinuddin were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment terms of 10 years, 7 years, 3 years, 8 years and 3 years respectively. The second and third accused were slapped with fine of ₹15, 000 each the fourth accused ₹ 25, 000 fifth accused ₹10, 000 and eighth accused ₹50, 000.

The fourth accused will walk free after setting aside the prison term he underwent during the trial period. Though the eighth accused was also sentenced to three years he will not be set free as his arrest happened later.

The court had on Monday acquitted sixth accused Jasim N.K. granting him the benefit of the doubt.

The accused were found guilty under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), including offences for associating with a terrorist organisation, raising funds, and holding camps for the terrorist outfit.

The case came to light in October 2016 when the NIA raided a clandestine meeting held by members of an IS-inspired terror module at Kanakamala in Kannur district and took the participants into custody.