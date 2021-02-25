‘Iruppoo’ farming in 10,000 ha of kole fields

The Thrissur-Ponnani kole fields will witness a major increase in paddy production as ‘Iruppoo’ (twice in a year) farming system will be extended to 10,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.
Infrastructure development for ensuring ‘iruppoo’ farming would be completed soon, the Minister said. He was speaking after inaugurating submersible pump sets and a transformer for the kole fields, installed at ₹1.5 crore, on Thursday. The ‘Iruppoo’ farming system was introduced in the kole fields three years ago.
Power-saving units
The submersible pumps, which could pump water faster, would help to reduce power consumption. Around 50,000 acres of fallow land had been turned to cultivable land in this government’s tenure, the Minister said. Paddy productivity also improved, he said.
Fish farming and vegetable cultivation were introduced at kole fields to ensure profit for the farmers even during the non-farming season.
The Minister also inaugurated a medicinal plant garden at Tharakan’s LP School, Aranattukara. The garden has been set up at ₹10,000 with the support of Horticulture Mission as part of the Subhiksha Nagaram project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath