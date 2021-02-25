‘Iruppoo’ farming in 10,000 ha of kole fields

Submersible pump sets, transformer installed at ₹1.5 crore

The Thrissur-Ponnani kole fields will witness a major increase in paddy production as ‘Iruppoo’ (twice in a year) farming system will be extended to 10,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

Infrastructure development for ensuring ‘iruppoo’ farming would be completed soon, the Minister said. He was speaking after inaugurating submersible pump sets and a transformer for the kole fields, installed at ₹1.5 crore, on Thursday. The ‘Iruppoo’ farming system was introduced in the kole fields three years ago.

Power-saving units

The submersible pumps, which could pump water faster, would help to reduce power consumption. Around 50,000 acres of fallow land had been turned to cultivable land in this government’s tenure, the Minister said. Paddy productivity also improved, he said.

Fish farming and vegetable cultivation were introduced at kole fields to ensure profit for the farmers even during the non-farming season.

The Minister also inaugurated a medicinal plant garden at Tharakan’s LP School, Aranattukara. The garden has been set up at ₹10,000 with the support of Horticulture Mission as part of the Subhiksha Nagaram project.