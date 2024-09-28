GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IRTC to strengthen project on climate change impact in Palakkad gap

Published - September 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The annual general body meeting of Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) held at Mundur, near here, on Saturday decided to strengthen the work related to a project on “Participatory ecosystem – action for climate resilience and climate change impact alleviation in the Palakkad gap of Western Ghats, Kerala”.

The project was prepared jointly by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD); Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE); and IRTC.

The meeting also decided to study the climate change impact on the recent Wayanad disaster.

IRTC chairperson T.K. Meerabhai presided over the function. Director N.K. Sasidharan Pillai presented the annual report. Registrar A. Raghavan presented the annual account.

Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) general secretary P.V. Divakaran, P.K. Raveendran, K.V. Thomas, Ajaykumar Varma, B. Ramesh, N. Santhakumari, Mubarak Sani, K.S. Narayanankutty, Juna P.S., P. Muraleedhran, E. Vilasini, and P. Narayanankutty spoke.

K.K. Seethalakshmi was elected IRTC research director.

