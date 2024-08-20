IRTC to host three-day workshop on science teaching

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur will host a three-day workshop on improving teaching and learning methods of science from Wednesday. The workshop will be on ‘Mazhavillu: Teach science for Kerala’, a scheme initiated by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mazhavillu project is being expanded to 28 model residential schools under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department. Sixty mother animators of the project from different districts will attend the workshop.

District Collector S. Chithra will inaugurate the workshop on Wednesday morning. IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai will preside over the function. K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan will present the subject. P.K. Raveendran will deliver the keynote address. IRTC chairperson T.K. Meerabhai will be the chief guest.

Mazhavillu had started at five centres in the State, including IRTC. Then it was extended to 12 model residential schools under the SC-ST Development Department. Students from Class III to Class VII are the beneficiaries of this project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.