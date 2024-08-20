GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IRTC to host three-day workshop on science teaching

Published - August 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur will host a three-day workshop on improving teaching and learning methods of science from Wednesday. The workshop will be on ‘Mazhavillu: Teach science for Kerala’, a scheme initiated by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

The Mazhavillu project is being expanded to 28 model residential schools under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department. Sixty mother animators of the project from different districts will attend the workshop.

District Collector S. Chithra will inaugurate the workshop on Wednesday morning. IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai will preside over the function. K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan will present the subject. P.K. Raveendran will deliver the keynote address. IRTC chairperson T.K. Meerabhai will be the chief guest.

Mazhavillu had started at five centres in the State, including IRTC. Then it was extended to 12 model residential schools under the SC-ST Development Department. Students from Class III to Class VII are the beneficiaries of this project.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.