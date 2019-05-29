IRS to coordinate rescue ops

In a bid to ensure efficient coordination of rescue operations during disasters, a district-level Incident Response System (IRS) will be formed in Kollam.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Collector S. Karthikeyan will lead the team, with important department heads sharing major responsibilities.

In the light of the 2018 floods, the meeting reviewed the last round of pre-monsoon preparations in the district.

School Principals have been instructed to submit fitness certificates of school buildings to the assistant educational officers (AEOs) concerned within May 31. Engineers should follow the fitness criteria before issuing certificates and unsafe buildings should not be used for conducting classes. Trees and branches posing threat to the safety of children should be cut to avoid accidents.

Training for drivers

The Motor Vehicles Department has conducted training sessions for drivers of school vehicles, door attenders and ayahs. Around thousand staff members of various schools have undergone training during the past few days and the fitness inspection of school vehicles will be completed by May 31.

Panchayat-level meetings of disaster management units have been convened to tackle rain-related issues and ₹15,000 has been sanctioned to ward-level task forces for sanitation work. Local bodies have been directed to axe trees that pose danger.

Breakwaters

The Major Irrigation Department will be in charge of opening the Paravur-Pozhikara regulator shutters. Directions have been given to expedite the construction of the 14 breakwaters in the Kakkathopp and Kulathipadam areas. Geo-bags will be used in erosion-prone areas at Azheekal to protect the coast. According to Kallada Irritation Project (KIP) officials, Thenmala dam shutters are operational and the maintenance work on all regulators has been completed.

Control room

For the safety of fishers, the District Disaster Management Authority has opened a 24-hour control room at Neendakara. Two more control rooms will be opened at Thangassery and Azheekkal shortly. Along with marine enforcement, three boats of the Fisheries Department and a 40-member rescue squad will handle emergency situations.