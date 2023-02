February 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALPETTA

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will commission the Vakayad irrigation project in Panamaram grama panchayat in Wayanad on Monday.

The project envisages irrigating 177 hectares in Vakayad and Mathoth areas in the panchayat. The Irrigation department has spent ₹4 crore on the project, and as many as 244 farmers in the areas will benefit from it.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will preside over the function.