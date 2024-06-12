GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Irrigation dept. to devise protocol for opening of Pathalam regulator

Total compensation of ₹13.55 crore to be provided to fish workers who sustained losses in Periyar fish kill

Published - June 12, 2024 06:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation department would devise a protocol for the opening of the Pathalam regulator near which a mass fish kill occurred in May, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told the Assembly on Wednesday.

A coordination committee with representatives from the Fisheries, Irrigation and Local Self-Government departments as well as the Pollution Control Board (PCB) will be formed for the purpose. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said total compensation of ₹13.55 crore would be provided to fish workers who sustained losses.

Mr. Cherian said the reasons for the fish kill could only be ascertained based on the investigation reports of various agencies currently probing it. The PCB, and the Irrigation and Fisheries departments are carrying out separate studies on the incident.

In the specific area along the Periyar, 2,248 active fish workers and 518 allied workers are involved in fishing related activities. Their livelihood has been adversely affected due to the mass fish kill. Though a timeline for providing compensation for them could not be fixed currently, funds would be released as soon as it became available, said Mr. Cherian.

He said a project was being prepared to carry out periodic water quality checks in rivers as well as other waterbodies. Stringent action would be taken against those polluting waterbodies, he added.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / water pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.