Irrigation dept. to devise protocol for opening of Pathalam regulator

The Irrigation department would devise a protocol for the opening of the Pathalam regulator near which a mass fish kill occurred in May, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told the Assembly on Wednesday.

A coordination committee with representatives from the Fisheries, Irrigation and Local Self-Government departments as well as the Pollution Control Board (PCB) will be formed for the purpose. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said total compensation of ₹13.55 crore would be provided to fish workers who sustained losses.

Mr. Cherian said the reasons for the fish kill could only be ascertained based on the investigation reports of various agencies currently probing it. The PCB, and the Irrigation and Fisheries departments are carrying out separate studies on the incident.

In the specific area along the Periyar, 2,248 active fish workers and 518 allied workers are involved in fishing related activities. Their livelihood has been adversely affected due to the mass fish kill. Though a timeline for providing compensation for them could not be fixed currently, funds would be released as soon as it became available, said Mr. Cherian.

He said a project was being prepared to carry out periodic water quality checks in rivers as well as other waterbodies. Stringent action would be taken against those polluting waterbodies, he added.