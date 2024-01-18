Irrigation Dept mulling tourist restriction into Malampuzha catchment areas

January 18, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Irrigation Department will soon restrict the entry of people into the catchment areas of Malampuzha reservoir. Uncontrolled access to catchment areas for local tourists has led to an increased level of plastic pollution in the backyards of the reservoir.

Following concerns raised by several organisations, particularly the Friends of Bharathapuzha (FoB) led by Metroman E. Sreedharan, the authorities are now planning to fence off half a dozen entry points to the reservoir. Warning boards will be erected at some places, and a few security guards will be posted for vigil.

Executive Engineer Mohan G., who is in charge of Malampuzha Dam, said that they were serious about stopping the encroachments into the catchment areas. However, he said that the department had limited resources.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has come forward to support the Irrigation Department in the prevention of people’s entry into catchment areas. “We are seeking the support of all departments concerned, particularly the police and the people’s representatives, to stop illegal entry of tourists into the reservoir,” said Saji Joseph, an active member of the FoB in Palakkad.

At present there is no restriction on people entering and littering the catchment areas. People coming in cars and bikes are found to be leaving plastic bottles, plates, cups, and other waste. Broken beer bottles are also found widely in places where tourists encroach.

Apart from littering and food waste thrown carelessly by local tourists, uncontrolled animal grazing is also causing worries about water pollution. Thousands of people living in Palakkad and neighbouring areas are drinking Malampuzha water.

“Animal excrement and food waste act as nutrients for algae and water hyacinth, which grow fast enough to spread in large areas in short time. Any food waste and animal excrement have to be totally avoided inside catchment area,” said Mr. Joseph.

Accrding to V.L. Natarajan, who has been campaigning for a clean Malampuzha, the plastic bottles thrown carelessly in the catchment areas can degrade owing to ultraviolet rays of sunlight during summer, and reach the reservoir when it rains. “We are facing the threat of microplastic pollution,” he said.

Mr. Natarajan said that movement of vehicles in the catchment areas could lead to soil compaction, and thus lack of proper water absorption. It can lead to faster depletion of dam water during summer, he said.