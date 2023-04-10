Irrigation department begins opening shutters of Thanneermukkom barrage

April 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Irrigation department began opening shutters of Thanneermukkom barrage on Monday.

Of the total 90 shutters of the bund, 21 have been opened till evening. “The shutters are being opened in a phased manner. We hope to open all 90 shutters in four days,” said an Irrigation department official.

The department started opening shutters as per the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad last week. Meanwhile, various farmers’ organisations have expressed concerns over the opening of the bund shutters before the completion of paddy harvest in Kuttanad. As there is a risk of saline water intrusion into fields where farming is on, farmers have demanded to postpone the opening of shutters for two-three weeks.

Officials, however, said the paddy harvest had been completed in the majority of fields in the region. They said that measures had been taken to prevent the intrusion of saline water into fields with paddy crops.

Last year, the shutters were opened in mid-May. The Irrigation department usually closes down the shutters by December 15 every year to prevent the intrusion of saline water into Kuttanad, as an increase in salinity would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in the region. It was supposed to reopen the gates on March 15 once the paddy harvest was completed. However, the opening of the shutters had been delayed in recent years due to the late harvest of paddy, much to the ire of fisherfolk including clam collectors.