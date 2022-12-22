Irregularities in BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society: Deposits may be much higher than earlier thought

December 22, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Indications are that the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society Ltd, caught in a controversy following an alleged financial mess-up that is now under scrutiny, may have had more than ₹100 crore in deposits.

Data collected by an action council formed by the aggrieved depositors revealed deposits totalling around ₹91 crore. The information was gathered from 610 depositors who had contacted the action council over the past few days.

The numbers are likely to be higher as many depositors are probably unaware of the recent developments in the society which prompted the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to order a department-level inquiry by three officers.

Indications that all was not well with the Thiruvananthapuram-based society started becoming evident about a year ago when cheques bounced and depositors were unable to withdraw their money, according to representations/complaints lodged with the Chief Minister, the Minister for Cooperation, the State Police Chief and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Depositors include former and present employees of the BSNL and outsiders who had trusted the society with their money, which included retirement benefits. Reportedly, the big attraction was the relatively higher rate of interest on offer.

Alleging that their money has been illegally re-routed into “shady deals” by the society president and other members of the board (whose term expired on Wednesday) and a senior clerk, the depositors have demanded ‘‘a comprehensive and fair investigation’‘ into the financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds to recover their money.

On Wednesday, the action council leaders met Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavan who has reportedly sought regular updates on the case from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. On Thursday, action council members met the three-member panel probing the case. They also submitted representations to Shashi Tharoor, MP, and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Ramesh Chennithala.