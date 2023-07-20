Irregularities detected in shops

July 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The district administration detected irregularities during inspections conducted in commercial establishments here on Thursday.

Following directions of District Collector Geromic George, the Civil Supplies department held inspections in areas coming under the Thiruvananthapuram taluk supply office to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Violations were found in 12 out of the 33 shops, including supermarkets, grocery stores and restaurants, that were inspected by teams led by taluk supply officer Beena Bhadran. The erring shops were found to overcharge customers, failed to display prices of commodities and sold unlabelled goods.

The drive will continue in the days to come, official sources said.

