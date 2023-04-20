ADVERTISEMENT

Irregularities alleged in recruitment in CUK

April 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Fresh allegations have been raised against the Central University of Kerala (CUK) over recruitment to the post of Information Scientist in 2019. The appointment has been challenged by one of the candidates who applied for the post.

The alleged violation of norms came to light after the university was told to provide details of the appointment by the Central Information Commission, said Ranjith Rajan, a native of Kannur, who had applied for the post after the varsity invited applications on June 10, 2019.

He said as many as 85 candidates had applied for the post. However, the varsity gave extra marks to the candidate who was selected, though the candidate had work experience of less than a year, Mr. Rajan alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The varsity further issued the appointment order on December 17, 2020, which was even before the publication of the rank list. The rank list was published on December 24.

Mr. Rajan said he would now take legal action against irregularities in the appointments in the varsity.

However, when contacted, varsity Registrar M. Muralidharan Nambiar said an RTI on the appointment had been received, and that the matter had to be looked into.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US