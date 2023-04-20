Irregularities alleged in recruitment in CUK

April 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Fresh allegations have been raised against the Central University of Kerala (CUK) over recruitment to the post of Information Scientist in 2019. The appointment has been challenged by one of the candidates who applied for the post.

The alleged violation of norms came to light after the university was told to provide details of the appointment by the Central Information Commission, said Ranjith Rajan, a native of Kannur, who had applied for the post after the varsity invited applications on June 10, 2019.

He said as many as 85 candidates had applied for the post. However, the varsity gave extra marks to the candidate who was selected, though the candidate had work experience of less than a year, Mr. Rajan alleged.

The varsity further issued the appointment order on December 17, 2020, which was even before the publication of the rank list. The rank list was published on December 24.

Mr. Rajan said he would now take legal action against irregularities in the appointments in the varsity.

However, when contacted, varsity Registrar M. Muralidharan Nambiar said an RTI on the appointment had been received, and that the matter had to be looked into.