HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irregularities alleged in recruitment in CUK

April 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Fresh allegations have been raised against the Central University of Kerala (CUK) over recruitment to the post of Information Scientist in 2019. The appointment has been challenged by one of the candidates who applied for the post.

The alleged violation of norms came to light after the university was told to provide details of the appointment by the Central Information Commission, said Ranjith Rajan, a native of Kannur, who had applied for the post after the varsity invited applications on June 10, 2019.

He said as many as 85 candidates had applied for the post. However, the varsity gave extra marks to the candidate who was selected, though the candidate had work experience of less than a year, Mr. Rajan alleged.

The varsity further issued the appointment order on December 17, 2020, which was even before the publication of the rank list. The rank list was published on December 24.

Mr. Rajan said he would now take legal action against irregularities in the appointments in the varsity.

However, when contacted, varsity Registrar M. Muralidharan Nambiar said an RTI on the appointment had been received, and that the matter had to be looked into.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.