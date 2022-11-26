Irinjalakuda sub-district wins Kalolsavam trophy

November 26, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Thrissur

Irinjalakuda sub-district, host of the Thrissur Revenue District School Kalolsavam, won the overall trophy with 893 points when the festival concluded on Saturday.

While Thrissur West came second with 832 points, Kunnamkulam bagged the third spot with 800 points.

Minister For Higher Education R. Bindu distributed prizes at a function held at Irinjalakuda townhall.

Multiple categories

In the Arabic Festival (High School), Valapad sub-district notched the top rank with 95 points. Kunnamkulam and Wadakkanchery shared second position with 93 points while Chavakkad and Kodungalloor were in third position with 89 points.

In the UP Arabic festival, Wadakkanchery, Mala and Kodungalloor shared first position with 65 points. Valappad and Chavakkad shared second position with 63 points while Cherpu, Kunnamkulam and Irinjalakuda shared third position with 61 points.

In the Sanskrit Festival (High School), Irinjalakuda scored first with 93 points. Mala, Chalakudy and Wadakkanchery shared second position with 90 points while Cherpu reached third position with 88 points.

In the UP Sanskrit festival, Thrissur East came first with 90 points. Irinjalakuda took the second slot with 88 points. Thrissur West and Wadakkanchery shared third position with 86 points.

Uneven stage, 2 hurt

Uneven floor of the Chavittu Natakam venue played spoilsport for many students at the festival. Two students suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The competition, which was to be conducted in Town Hall, was later shifted to Girls High School. The candidates complained that the venue was not suitable for the Chavittu Natakam.

Even when the School Kalolsavam has been conducted in full spirit, poor participation for traditional artforms like Kathakali and Chakyar Koothu caused concern.

Some of the Kathakali competitions were cancelled as there were no participants for the event. Only one candidate each participated in High School and Higher Secondary School Categories (girls) in Kathakali. Conditions were similar at Chakayar Koothu venue. Event was held with just one participant each in High School and Higher Secondary School categories.