Irinjalakuda continues dominance on a day of controversies

Irinjalakuda sub-district continued its supremacy at the Thrissur Revenue District School Arts Festival being held at various venues at Guruvayur on the third day on Thursday with 676 points. Thrissur East sub-district is in the second position with 665 points. Chalakudy is placed at third position with 634.

Many complaints about unfair judging cropped up at the festival, which will conclude on Friday. Participants, teachers and parents alleged unholy alliance between many judges and trainers. A few questioned the eligibility of judges.

Many venues witnessed chaotic scenes. The police had to resort to lathicharge many times. Arguments over ‘unfair judging’ led to clashes at the venues of Kolkali, Arabanamuttu, mono act, group dance, Kuchipudi, and folk dance. Some students alleged that a team, which committed many mistakes was given the first prize in Arabanamuttu. The police intervened as a group tried to manhandle the judges. In between, somebody switched off the generator. A few security persons too came under attack.

NSS volunteers of various schools are working hard to ensure that the green protocol is strictly following in the festival.

They have been deployed at Chavakkad Government Higher Secondary School and Sree Krishna School, Guruvayur.

Buttermilk counters

The volunteers are running mobile buttermilk counters in various venues. They also sell paper pens, paper bags and food at reasonable rates. Paper bags will be given to those who leave empty plastic bottles with them. “Our motto is to ensure cleanliness with the support of society,” according to NSS programme coordinator T.R. Pradeep.

Food hall

The food stall, run by Kodakara Ayyappa Das and group, has been feeding 5,000-odd people, including students, teachers, parents and mediapersons. The mess hall is functioning at Kailasam Auditorium of the Mammiyur temple.

Ayyappa Das has been preparing food for the district and sub-district level arts festivals and sports festivals since 2015. The mess hall, which becomes active early in the morning, serves food even after midnight.