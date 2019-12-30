Irfan Habib denies allegations

Historian Irfan Habib has denied the allegation of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that he manhandled his security officer.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Indian History Congress here on Monday, he said how could an 88-year-old like him manhandle a security officer who might by 40 years old.

He denied the allegation of violating the protocol and reiterated that no protocol violation charges were raised when the President took part in the Indian History Congress.

“What violation can happen to a Governor who comes below the rank of the President,” he added.

Mr. Habib said his “intolerance” was towards the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and he would strongly stand against it.

“For this reason if they (Government) take back all the honours given to me, it does not matter to me,” he said. The historian said that he did not care even if they generalised him as a criminal or took all positions given to him. Even then, there would no change in his stance as far as the CAA was concerned, he added.