Ireland-based semiconductor firm Trasna’s office inaugurated in Technopark

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated Ireland-based semiconductor company Trasna’s new office at the Technopark on Thursday (October 31,2024). Mr. Rajeeve said that Transa’s decision to locate a key facility in Kerala marked a paradigm shift in the industrial ecosystem of the State, which was enabled by the various policy initiatives of the State government.

He said that the several instances of international companies opening offices and manufacturing facilities in Kerala points to a growing trend of reverse migration. This also opens up opportunities for the skilled workforce within the State. The global companies that have started functioning here are onboarding employees from the State itself, which is why the government is also focussing on knowledge-based industries.

He expressed hope that Trasna’s manufacturing facility in Technopark Phase IV can act as an anchor industry in the semiconductor sector to attract more companies to Kerala.