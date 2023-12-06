IREL conducts skill development programme for youth from mining areas  

December 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

IREL(India) Limited, under the Department of Atomic Energy, has completed a skill development course for 20 youngsters as part of its initiatives for inclusive growth under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Twenty unemployed youths from villages in the vicinity of their operations were offered skill development and employability training at Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The six-month-long intensive job-oriented course focused on plastic technology as it is in high demand in petrochemical and polymer industry. The first batch was provided classroom coaching, laboratory sessions, and on-the-job training at industries.

Campus placements

The beneficiaries who completed the training also secured 100% campus placement in reputed companies with attractive packages, said the officials. The project was launched with an aim of providing employment opportunities to the youth and empowering them to be self-reliant. All the expenses including tuition fee, exam fee, and boarding and lodging were borne by the IREL. The IREL is engaged in mining and supply of economic minerals to large number of industries in the country besides production of refined rare earths and other strategic compounds for national security.

A major driving force behind the country’s energy transition initiatives, the company also supports thousands of industries in mineral and rare earth ecosystem in achieving net zero and green energy goals.