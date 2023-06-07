IRCTC’s South Western Sojourn train tour from June 17

June 07, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - KOCHI

The ‘South Western Sojourn’ train tour of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) connecting prominent leisure and cultural destinations will begin from Kochuveli on June 17.

The tour will cover Mysore, Hampi, Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur, Nashik and Goa before returning to Kochuveli. Tourists can board the train from Kochuveli, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn., Podanur Jn., Erode Jn. and Salem Jn. and deboard from Mangalore Jn., Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam and Kochuveli.

The leisure sojourn of nine nights and 10 days will take tourists to locales in the south western part of India. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train with AC 3 Tier and Sleeper class berths in LHB coaches can accommodate a total of 754 tourists. The train has CCTV cameras and security guard for each coach. The tariff is ₹18,350 per person for standard category on sleeper class, and ₹28,280 for comfort category on 3 Tier AC, says an IRCTC release.

For more information, contact: Thiruvananthapuram – 8287932095; Kozhikode - 8287932098 and Ernakulam – 8287932082 or visit www.irctctourism.com.