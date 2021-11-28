IRCTC’s Meghalaya adventure package for riders

KOZHIKODE

Tour cover Shillong, Cherrapunji, and Shnongpdeng

The successful roll-out of adventure tourism after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has prompted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to come up again with a motorcycle tour for enthusiastic riders in the north-eastern region beginning December 11.

The six-night-seven-day tour, titled Enigmatic Meghalaya Adventure Package, on self-driven motorcycles covers Shillong, Cherrapunji, and Shnongpdeng (Dawki). It is priced at ₹44,640 for single occupancy and ₹38,320 for double occupancy (solo plus pillion). The pick-up and drop service facility is from the Guwahati railway station or Guwahati airport.

Officials said accommodation would be provided at standard category hotels or resorts on twin- or triple-sharing basis. Tent accommodation in permanent camping will be provided at destinations where hotels or resorts are not available.

Good condition motorcycles of Royal Enfield along with fuel will be provided. Also, helmets with knee guards, gloves, and safety riding jackets for riders and pillion.

This apart, mechanic with basic spares and tools will be made available throughout the road trip. Further, there will be a multi-utility vehicle back-up with driver and fuel for the trip. The distance from Guwahati to Shillong is approximately 100 km. The stopovers will be at Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, and Shillong Peak.

The next day of tour starts from Shillong to Cherrapunji. The 55-km distance will have visits at Laitlum Grand Canyons and Sweet Falls. However the zip-lining at Mawkdok will be on direct payment basis.

Trekking on Double Decker Roots Bridge and sightseeing of Seven Sister Falls, Eco Park, Nohkalikai Falls, Dainthlen Falls, Mawsmai Cave, and Lumsiyana Cave are part of the package. The 120-km Cherrapunji-Shnongpdeng trip via Mawlynnong will commence the next day. Riders can enjoy the view of Bangladesh from the 80-feet-high ‘machan’ made of bamboo on tree top. They can visit Living Root Bridge and Natural Balancing Rock.

The return from Shnongpdeng to Guwahati is 180 km. Cliff jumping, zip lining, and scuba diving facilities en route will be arranged on direct payment basis.

Those interested can directly contact the IRCTC Regional Office, 4D Mandovi Apartments, GNB Road, Ambari. Opp. Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati - 78100, Assam. (Phone: 99576-44166). Details are available at tourist facilitation centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and zonal office in Kochi.