IRCTC website upgraded

A one-stop solution for direct booking of meals, retiring rooms, and hotels along with reservation of rail tickets is the highlight of Indian Railways’ revamped and upgraded e-ticketing website.
Along with the upgraded e-ticketing website irctc.co.in, IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App has also been launched.
Novel user personalisation features linked to user login have also been incorporated along with customisation for seamless travel experience on the website.
Simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page has been made accessible. ‘Regular’ or ‘Favourite’ journeys can be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details. Train search and selection have been simplified by putting the information on one page.
All information on one page — availability for all classes are displayed along with respective fares for all trains. Now, one can simply scroll the page and choose to ‘book’ the desired train and class.
In case of waitlisted tickets, its ‘confirmation probability’ is displayed. Availability for other dates can be toggled on the page itself.
Prompts during the booking process make it easy for even less computer familiar users. The journey details will also be shown on the payment page.
The website has in-built features for enhancing cybersecurity by using appropriate captchas.
