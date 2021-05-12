IRCTC offers ‘work from hotel’ package in Kerala

New Delhi

12 May 2021 19:49 IST

Five-night stay starts at ₹10,126

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special ‘work from hotel’ package, providing professionals a ‘refreshing and soothing ambiance’ in hotel rooms in Kerala as an alternative to the ‘work from home’ set-up, a statement said on Wednesday.

This is part of the Railways’ catering and tourism arm’s efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post- COVID-19 world, the IRCTC said in the statement.

The package per person on triple occupancy for five night stay starts from ₹10,126 and includes disinfected rooms, all three meals, tea/coffee, complimentary Wi-Fi, secured parking place for vehicle, and travel insurance.

“In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different, yet refreshing and soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine,” the statement said. “Working away from the typical office setting has become the new normal during these pandemic times. Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under ‘work from hotel’ concept,” it added.

Destinations

To start with, professionals can choose among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alappuzha), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Kochi, the statement said.

The duration of package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored, it said.

“Stringent COVID-19 safety protocols and high standard of hygiene are maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps,” the statement said.

Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing, it said.