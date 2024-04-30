Irate residents storm KSEB offices in Kochi to protest against power outage

April 30, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Irate residents thronged several offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Ernakulam on Monday night protesting against power failure, amid allegations that officials did not even pick up phones to answer queries about the situation.

Around 150 residents from Cheranalloor, Kothad and Kadamakkudy reached the office of the KSEB at Cheranalloor around midnight on Monday, demanding an explanation on the power failure in the area from about 10.30 p.m. However, the KSEB staff were not in a position to explain the situation, said V.K. Sashi, a member of the Cheranalloor panchayat.

The power failure was experienced till about 4 a.m., when insistence by the residents resulted in restoration of supplies.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aluva KSEB office where people angrily questioned staff members about the power failure. A member of the municipal council said a general appeal had been made by people’s representatives to the public to carefully use power and to desist from using heavy equipment such as fridges, washing machines and ironing instruments during peak-load hours. Alangad and Kadungalloor also experienced power failure on Monday night.

In the heart of Kochi, people charged into the Kaloor KSEB office demanding an explanation on “unofficial” power cuts. The police had to intervene to pacify and disperse the group of irate residents.

