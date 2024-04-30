GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Irate residents storm KSEB offices in Kochi to protest against power outage

April 30, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Irate residents thronged several offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Ernakulam on Monday night protesting against power failure, amid allegations that officials did not even pick up phones to answer queries about the situation.

Around 150 residents from Cheranalloor, Kothad and Kadamakkudy reached the office of the KSEB at Cheranalloor around midnight on Monday, demanding an explanation on the power failure in the area from about 10.30 p.m. However, the KSEB staff were not in a position to explain the situation, said V.K. Sashi, a member of the Cheranalloor panchayat.

The power failure was experienced till about 4 a.m., when insistence by the residents resulted in restoration of supplies.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aluva KSEB office where people angrily questioned staff members about the power failure. A member of the municipal council said a general appeal had been made by people’s representatives to the public to carefully use power and to desist from using heavy equipment such as fridges, washing machines and ironing instruments during peak-load hours. Alangad and Kadungalloor also experienced power failure on Monday night.

In the heart of Kochi, people charged into the Kaloor KSEB office demanding an explanation on “unofficial” power cuts. The police had to intervene to pacify and disperse the group of irate residents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.