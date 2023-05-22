HamberMenu
Irani trains guns on Rahul Gandhi

Invokes memory of her electoral victory in Amethi

May 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Launching a broadside at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said here on Monday that Mr. Gandhi would meet a similar fate as he did in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader had defeated Mr. Gandhi in Amethi, which had been known to be a Congress bastion, in one of the greatest upsets of the 2019 general elections by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

“I had the fortune of ousting him [Mr. Gandhi] from Amethi,” she said while speaking at a Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) convention in Thiruvananthapuram.

Maintaining that the electoral outcome was not without a reason, she said the constituency had then lacked basic amenities. “Nearly 80% of the population in Amethi lacked electricity connection. The constituency neither had a district collectorate nor a fire station,” Ms. Irani said.

She also said that Wayanad “remained close to my heart even if I reside in New Delhi or Amethi”. She added that she had ensured that the district got 250 Anganwadis.

