Iran, Italy added to State’s watch list

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2020 01:11 IST

Global threat posed by COVID-19

With local transmission of COVID-19 reaching alarming proportions in Iran and Italy, the Health Department has added these nations also to the list of countries under its watch.

People with a travel history to these two nations, in addition to China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, and Malaysia, would be kept under surveillance in view of the expanding global threat posed by COVID-19, a statement issued by the department on Wednesday said.

People coming from these nations to Kerala, especially those with a travel history to South Korea, Iran and Italy since February 10, will have to follow the 14-day quarantine regulations of the State.

Advertising

Advertising

132 under surveillance

At present, 132 persons have been kept under surveillance in various districts, out of whom, except for two the rest are all under self-quarantine at their homes.

They have been advised to remain at home and avoid visiting public places or attending mass gathering, the release said.