Iqraa Hospital in Kozhikode now a research centre of Manipal Academy

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Iqraa International Hospital and Research Centre, Kozhikode, has been recognised by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education as one of its official research centres. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the academy recently.

A release said that with this, research candidates of Manipal Academy can conduct research on various topics at Iqraa Hospital. Both the organisations will join hands for research studies and joint activities. Research at Iqraa Hospital is currently accredited by the Scientific and Industrial Research Organisations of the Union government.

