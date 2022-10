The government has appointed the following IPS probationers, who have completed their training, as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the following police sub-divisions.

T. Farash at Neyyattinkara, Mohammad Nadeemuddin at Kasaragod , Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh at Vaikkom, A. Shahul Hameed at Palakkad, B.V. Vijaya Bharat Reddy at Kondotty, Taposh Basumatary at Kalpetta, Arun K. Pavithran at Mattancherry, and Juvvanapudi Mahesh at Cherthala.