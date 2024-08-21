GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPS Association condemns Kerala MLA P.V. Anvar’s disparaging remarks against Malappuram District Police Chief

Kerala Chapter of Indian Police Service Association expresses concern over MLA’s comments, which it describes as derogatory, malicious, and defamatory

Published - August 21, 2024 12:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
P.V. Anvar, MLA

P.V. Anvar, MLA

The Kerala Chapter of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association has issued a strong condemnation of recent remarks made by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar against District Police Chief, Malappuram, S. Sasidharan.

The association expressed grave concern over the MLA’s comments, which it describes as derogatory, malicious, and defamatory.

Mr. Anvar had made disparaging comments while sharing the stage with the senior police officer at a function organised by the Kerala Police Association in Malappuram on September 19. The IPS Association passed a unanimous resolution against the controversial remarks at a meeting held on Tuesday.

In a statement, the IPS Association denounced the legislator’s “unwarranted remarks”, which included labelling the District Police Chief as a “fascist”. He also sought to liken the prevailing situation in Kerala to that in Bangladesh, in an implicit suggestion that the public could be driven to extreme measures. The Association found the assertion deeply troubling and unwarranted.

Furthermore, the MLA has made sweeping accusations about “most” IPS officers, accusing them of engaging in disgraceful behaviour. Such statements, the association held, undermine the integrity and professionalism of the IPS community as a whole.

The statement added: “P.V. Anvar has also admitted in public and gone on record about his attempt to illegally influence the District Police Chief in several official matters in utter disregard for legal processes.”

Apology sought

The IPS Association warned that such public remarks against an All India Service officer, a constitutional functionary, could set a dangerous precedent for lawlessness if left unrebutted. They called upon the MLA to retract his statements and issue a formal apology to both the District Police Chief and the broader IPS community to preserve public trust and uphold legal integrity.

The association, which will also submit a formal complaint to the Chief Minister, is also mulling legal options in the issue.

