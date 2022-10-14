IPH releases 14th volume of Islamic Encyclopaedia

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 14, 2022 21:29 IST

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, releasing the 14th volume of Islamic Encyclopaedia by handing over a copy to writer P. Surendran (right) at Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Islamic Publishing House (IPH) has brought out the 14 th volume of its mammoth Islamic Encyclopaedia. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, released the 992-page new volume by handing over a copy to writer P. Surendran here on Friday.

IPH director Koottil Mohammedali presided over the function. Islamic Encyclopaedia executive editor A.A. Haleem introduced the new volume. Ahalya Group of Institutions director Mahadevan Pillai, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen district president N.A.M. Ishaq Moulavi, and Jamat-e-Islami State secretary Abdul Hakeem Nadvi spoke.

