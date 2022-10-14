Kerala

IPH releases 14th volume of Islamic Encyclopaedia

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, releasing the 14th volume of Islamic Encyclopaedia by handing over a copy to writer P. Surendran (right) at Palakkad on Friday.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, releasing the 14th volume of Islamic Encyclopaedia by handing over a copy to writer P. Surendran (right) at Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Islamic Publishing House (IPH) has brought out the 14 th volume of its mammoth Islamic Encyclopaedia. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, released the 992-page new volume by handing over a copy to writer P. Surendran here on Friday.

IPH director Koottil Mohammedali presided over the function. Islamic Encyclopaedia executive editor A.A. Haleem introduced the new volume. Ahalya Group of Institutions director Mahadevan Pillai, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen district president N.A.M. Ishaq Moulavi, and Jamat-e-Islami State secretary Abdul Hakeem Nadvi spoke.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 9:32:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/iph-releases-14th-volume-of-islamic-encyclopaedia/article66011508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY