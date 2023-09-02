IOC unit at Perumbavoor renovated as heritage retail outlet

September 02, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KOCHI

The first retail outlet of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Kerala, M/s. V.K. Janardhanan Nair & Sons, at Perumbavoor that was opened in 1962, has been renovated as a heritage outlet.

The heritage outlet was inaugurated on September 1 , which is observed as Indian Oil Day, by Sanjib Kumar Behera, IOC’s chief general manager and State head (Kerala), in the presence of Deepu Mathew, State retail head (Kerala), Jayan R., general manager (Engineering), and B. Arun Kumar, divisional Retail Head, Kochi.

