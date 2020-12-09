IOAGPL gears up for extensive use of CNG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 December 2020 18:54 IST

It will be investing more than ₹4,500 crore in Kerala in next four to five years

Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL), implementing City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the State, is keen on making available the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the private vehicles, private buses, and the fleet of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

The IOAGPL will be investing more than ₹4,500 crore in Kerala over the next four to five years to set up a natural gas pipeline network of 250 km of steel network, more than 2,000 km of MDPE network along with associated facilities to provide CNG to industrial, commercial and domestic units. IOGAPL will also come up with 200 CNG stations to cater to transport sector.

Advertising

Advertising

“The State, especially the public transport sector, should utilise continuous supply through the network being laid, as CNG is cheaper, environment-friendly, and best choice among the fuels,” Bhashit Dholakia, Senior VP, Adani Gas and COO, IOAGPL, told The Hindu.

“We have been told that KSRTC will convert five buses initially. The authorities had been told of our willingness to set up CNG stations as per their requirement. This will bring the fuel bill drastically down and reduce auto mobile pollution caused by these buses.” he says.

There are about 10,000 old BS-III buses in the State that cannot operate beyond 10 years. However, once converted, they will enjoy an extended life of five years. Retro-fitment of bus to CNG will cost ₹3.50 lakh and it can be recovered in six months, he says.

More than 8,000 vehicles use CNG in Ernakulam and the numbers are steadily increasing. Recently two private stage carriers have been converted to CNG. “The private stage carrier runs 320 km with 80 kg of CNG and this will lead to the switch-over of more operators to natural gas,” Mr. Dholakia says.

The shift from petrol to CNG for a motor vehicle will result in a saving of 70% and 35 to 40% if the switch over is from High Speed Diesel.

CNG is safe and convenient to use as it is lighter than air and has lower flammability range. “CNG powered buses in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat have dispelled safety concerns. While using CNG in buses, only authentic and approved kits should be used and the cylinders should be subject to test every three years,” he says.