Involve universities in research in coir: Governor

Research on the emerging uses of coir and coir products should be expanded to universities, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was inaugurating the eighth edition of Coir Kerala 2019, an international event on coir and natural fibre products organised by the Department of Coir Development, here on Wednesday.

“Diversification can succeed only if we intensify our research in the emerging uses of coir and coir products. Institutions like the National Coir Research and Management Institute in Thiruvananthapuram have been working in this direction. But we need to expand such activities to our universities also so that more people will come forward with ideas. Such an initiative should come from Kerala itself,” Mr. Khan said.

Modernisation

The Governor said that the entire coir industry was going through a sea change. “Modernisation attains great relevance in the coir industry. Through the second rejuvenation package, which installed many automatic spinning facilities and made 80% of ratts electronic, we are ensuring a much higher production of coir yarn,” Mr. Khan said.

He said that Kerala’s position as a technological hub of engineering and agriculture applications of coir geotextiles was bringing benefits to the industry. “Already, Central agencies have agreed to utilise coir geotextiles in varied engineering applications such as road construction, erosion control and so on. Our coir industry needs to be equipped to utilise this opportunity in road construction by enhancing the production of geotextiles. Similarly, its use as acoustic panels also needs to be explored. As we are avoiding the use of plastic, we can certainly think of alternatives from coir,” he said.

People’s participation

The Governor added said that to popularise coir products in the domestic market, there was a need to ensure people’s direct and indirect participation in the process of production.

Minister for Finance and Coir T.M. Thomas Isaac, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and others were present at the inaugural function.

The event will conclude on Sunday.