Investors start hunger strike in front of Peravoor House Building Society

Kannur

11 October 2021 20:12 IST

Investors who deposited money in the CPI(M)-controlled Peravoor Co-operative House Building Society on Monday started a five-day hunger strike in front of the co-operative society’s office demanding their money back.

The party had promised them that their money would be returned by selling the assets of the society and by recovering it from persons concerned.

However, Sibi Macheri, an investor, said that they had given the society enough time and it was not possible to wait any longer. “Selling property will not happen overnight and there are legal complications, which would take time,” he added.

The protest was supported by Congress members from Peravoor panchayat.

Meanwhile, society secretary P.V. Harikumar failed to appear before the investigating officer on Monday for questioning in the case. Pradosh Kumar, Assistant Registrar of Cooperation Department, who is investigating the scam, said a warrant would have to be issued against Harikumar.

The money was not found to have been stolen by anyone. However, it was found that the money received was diverted for salaries and other expenses, he said.

He said the report on the case would be submitted to the Cooperative Joint Registrar by October 15.