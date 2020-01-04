Investors play vital role in development: CM

Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the second Hyatt brand project by the Lulu Group International here on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the ₹245 crore project, Mr. Pinarayi said investors play a huge role in the development of the country.

Job opportunities

“The land is developing well, so too should the investment. More investment is required to generate more employment opportunities for our youth.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that the role played by Lulu Group and M.A. Yusufali in the development of Kerala is exemplary.

M..A Yusufali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, said that it’s the collective effort of all stake holders to promote Kerala as an an investment-friendly State.

He said that declining job opportunities in the Gulf will affect Kerala most.

He further added that it was his duty to bring investment to Kerala for the educated youth workforce.

Hyatt Regency Ballroom was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar. While Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen inaugurated Regal Ballroom, Regency Cafe was officially opened by T.N. Prathapan, MP. Corporation Mayor Ajita Vijayan and Hyatt India Operations Vice President Sanjay Sharma also addressed the gathering. Lulu Group International Executive Director M.A. Ashraf Ali proposed a vote of thanks.