ADVERTISEMENT

Investors meet held in Kollam

January 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

As part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the District Industries Centre organised an investor meeting at Nani Hotel on Thursday.

District Collector N. Devidas inaugurated the event in which 85 entrepreneurs with an investment of over 20 lakh participated. While an investment of ₹85 crore was ensured, 850 job opportunities will be created.

District Industries Centre general manager Biju Kurian presided over the function while manager S. Kiran and others were present.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US