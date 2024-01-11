Investors meet held in Kollam

January 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

As part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the District Industries Centre organised an investor meeting at Nani Hotel on Thursday.

District Collector N. Devidas inaugurated the event in which 85 entrepreneurs with an investment of over 20 lakh participated. While an investment of ₹85 crore was ensured, 850 job opportunities will be created.

District Industries Centre general manager Biju Kurian presided over the function while manager S. Kiran and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.