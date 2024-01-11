Investors meet held in Kollam

As part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the District Industries Centre organised an investor meeting at Nani Hotel on Thursday.
District Collector N. Devidas inaugurated the event in which 85 entrepreneurs with an investment of over 20 lakh participated. While an investment of ₹85 crore was ensured, 850 job opportunities will be created.
District Industries Centre general manager Biju Kurian presided over the function while manager S. Kiran and others were present.
