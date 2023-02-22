Investors meet held in Kollam

February 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala’s industrial growth has reached 17.3%, which is an all-time record, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve while inaugurating the district-level investors meet here on Tuesday.

“A total investment of ₹397.58 crore is expected from 130 proposals in Kollam district. It also includes ₹12.31 crore from 20 women entrepreneurs. There is an increase of 18.9% in the manufacturing sector while exports to the UAE have recorded 52.1% increase. The Kerala government has also decided to set aside ₹100 crore for the Make in Kerala project,” said the Minister. Mr.Rajeeve added that official-level support will be ensured for enterprises above ₹10 crore and assessing progress on a weekly basis will instil confidence in entrepreneurs.

While officials cleared the doubts regarding the licences and clearances to be obtained from various government departments at the meet, it also offered entrepreneurs a platform to present their projects and interact with bank officials.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function and the event was attended by Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan, District Industries Centre General Manager Biju Kurian, entrepreneurs and officials from the banking sector.