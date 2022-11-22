Investments worth ₹415 crore announced at Irikkur meet

November 22, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KANNUR

Investors from across the globe participated in the two-day Irikkur Mountain Tourism Investors’ Meet at Patihalamala here. The event was organised at the initiative of Sajeev Joseph, MLA.

Addressing the meet, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said hilly regions had huge potential as far as investments in agricultural and tourism sectors were concerned. He called for the promotion of tech tourism with the slogan ‘Work from Kerala’. The Minister also laid stress on the need to popularise agricultural value-added products and homestays.

Mr. Rajeev said imported products worth around ₹1,90,000 crore were being sold in the State at present. If more entrepreneurs entered the production sector, it would be possible to bring down imports, he added. Besides, local bodies should take initiative to identify the market potential of products from their respective regions and promote them, the Minister said.

The meet was attended by over 150 investors and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajeev Joseph, MLA, said investments worth over ₹415 crore in 51 ventures were announced during the meet. He said it was possible to promote tourism by exploiting the unique natural beauty, climate, and other resources of Irikkur.

However, most investors were concerned about the poor infrastructure facilities at Irikur and were of the view that the government should make efforts to attract better investment.

P.D. Shaji, who is associated with projects including resorts, homestays, and budget homes at Irikkur and other parts of Kannur, said the region with a pristine environment had immense potential for tourism. However, it lacks proper infrastructure including good roads, he added.