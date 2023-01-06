ADVERTISEMENT

Investment scam: more than 100 duped by Kannur Urban Nidhi Limited, say police

January 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KANNUR

District police chief Ajith Kumar said that the Kannur Town Police Station has received over 100 complaints against the company so far.

The Hindu Bureau

Police have unearthed an investment scam in Kannur with the arrest of two directors of Kannur Urban Nidhi Limited. The financial firm allegedly lured more than 100 investors with the promise of higher returns.

District police chief Ajith Kumar said that the Kannur Town Police Station has received over 100 complaints against the company so far.

“We are in the preliminary stages of investigation. As the investigation unfolds, we will involve domain experts and higher authorities. A special team will also be formed,” he said. A team, headed by inspector Binu Mohan, is in charge of the investigation, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have arrested Shaukat Ali and Gafur, both directors of the company, in connection with the investment scam.

Shaukat told the police that Anthony, director of ATM, a subsidiary of Kannur Urban Nidhi Limited, is behind the scam and he committed deposit fraud to the tune of several crores.

Depositors have alleged that the company promised them an interest of up to 12%. People who fell for their promise invested up to ₹34 lakh. The firm collected deposits ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹5 lakh, as well as fixed deposit from ₹1 lakh to ₹34 lakh, police said.

The company initially paid interests to the depositors. However, as people started making more investments, the company stopped paying them interest and even refused to return the deposit.

The police is trying to ascertain the extent of scam, the firm’s mode of operation, number of investors and other aspects of the scam, Mr. Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US