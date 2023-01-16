Investment scam: GBG Nidhi chairman arrested in Kasaragod

January 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police have taken into custody D. Vinod Kumar, chairman of GBG Nidhi Limited, a small savings company, for allegedly duping people of several crores after promising them that their deposits would be doubled in 10 months.

The police had registered a case against Kumar based on the complaint of 18 depositors.

The Bedadka police took him into custody just hours before he was to hold a press conference at the Kasaragod Press Club on Monday to speak about the allegations raised against him and the company. He was absconding after the complaint was registered. Gangadharan, a member of the board of directors, was also taken into custody by the police near the Press Club.

The police said the company offered investors the promise of 80% profit in 10 months. In the first phase, many were paid the promised amount. Those who invested ₹1 lakh were given a weekly dividend of ₹2,000 each, which added up to ₹80,000 in 10 months.

As the company gained credibility by distributing excess profit to initial investors, many more began to invest. The investors reportedly encouraged their relatives and friends. Those who added new investors received a commission, the police added.

The investigation team found that more than 5,500 investors in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts were victims of the scam. The police expect more people to come forward with complaints.

The police said the company, that started in 2020, had paid dividend without interruption till October 25, 2022. Initially, the victims did not want to file complaints due to threats from the company and assurances that they would get their money back. But, many filed complaints when they were sure that they would not get their money back. The complainants had reportedly invested between ₹10,000 and ₹10 lakh.