Investment in State to be promoted

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2020 23:14 IST

Make in Kerala initiative

The Special Investment Promotion Task Force set up by the Kerala Government has decided to work out a time-bound action plan to position the State as a major investment destination and attract foreign investors seeking to relocate manufacturing bases to the State post COVID-19 outbreak.

The Task Force held its first meeting here on Thursday. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta chaired the meeting convened to formulate an action plan to create a promising and enduring investment climate in the State. The Special Investment Task Force was constituted amidst the pandemic to showcase Kerala as a preferred destination for investments in focus sectors of Life Sciences and Healthcare, Agro, Food Processing, Urban Infrastructure, Pharma and Manufacturing. The members emphasized the need to change the current perception about the State, simplify the land acquisition process, build a comprehensive industry-academia collaboration, create job opportunities, gain self-sufficiency by transforming Kerala from a consumer economy to a manufacturing economy and improve health and social infrastructure by promoting Make in Kerala initiative.

Advertising

Advertising