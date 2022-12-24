ADVERTISEMENT

Investment in school infrastructure reflected in academics too: Minister

December 24, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Basic infrastructure development to the tune of ₹3,000 crore has been taken up in schools in the State in the past seven years, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating multi-storey buildings of Government Upper Primary School, Venjaramoodu, and Government Lower Primary School, Perumala, and a pre-primary wing at Perumala on Saturday.

The Minister said the huge changes in basic infrastructure were reflected in the academic sector sector too. The State had achieved the top spot in the Performance Grading Index published by the Centre.

The three-storey building at Government Upper Primary School, Venjaramoodu, has been built at a cost of ₹3.1 crore, while the two-storey building at Government Lower Primary School, Perumala, at ₹75 lakh. A pre-primary wing built as part of the Samagra Shiksha’s Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States programme also began at the school.

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided over the function in which Adoor Prakash, MP, Vamanapuram block panchayat president G. Komalam, Nellanad grama panchayat president Beena Rajendran, Pullampara grama panchayat president Rajesh P.V., teachers, and other people’s representatives were present.

