Investment in health sector needed: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed large investment initiatives in the health sector in order to develop Kerala as a centre of medical excellence.

“We need large initiatives in health sector. I assure you that new ventures will have a hassle-free environment in Kerala. The government will back you,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s assurance came while inaugurating Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at Nemmara in the district on Sunday. AIMS is the district’s first multi-specialty hospital and research centre in private sector.

Mr. Vijayan said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences for Kerala.

“We have been demanding a premier medical institution for long. We have asked the Prime Minister to grant us one at least this time,” he said.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan presided over the function. He release a logo of Avitis Devabhoomika, a dance-musical by Asha Sarath and team with the theme of reviving Kerala.

Ramya Haridas and V.K. Sreekandan, MP-elects from Palakkad and Alathur respectively, handed over a White Paper titled ‘My Palakkad 2025’ to the Chief Minister.

The White Paper was the compilation of a seven-day debate series held on various subjects, including agriculture, in the run-up to the inauguration of AIMS.

Actor Mohanlal, who was the chief guest, handed over the draft of the Initiative for Child Rights (ICHIRI), a new initiative by the Mangad Foundation to safeguard children from abuses, to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated Avitis Ageless, a geriatric care venture from the Avitis group.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnan Kutty, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar, NRI businessman B.R. Shetty, O. Rajagopal, MLA, K. Babu, MLA, were on the dais. AIMS executive director Shanti Promod welcomed the gathering.