January 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

The police on Tuesday arrested one of the assistants of Praveen Rana, chairman and managing director of the Safe and Strong Marketing Consultancy, who was involved in a multi-crore investment fraud.

Satheesh of Veluthur, who was the head of the administration of Rana’s institutions, was arrested from his rented house at Palazhi in Thrissur. The police recovered some documents in connection with investments in the company from the house.