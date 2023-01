January 06, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Thrissur

The police have intensified the search for Praveen Rana, owner of Safe and Strong Company in Thrissur, in connection with an investment fraud case. The police conducted raids at his house and offices. People, who invested money in his company, were offered interest rates up to 48%. The investors lodged complaints when they realised the fraud. In all, 18 complaints have been registered against him in various police stations.