Investment fraud: Congress leader C.S. Sreenivasan arrested in Kerala

Published - August 14, 2024 11:13 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested Congress leader and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary C.S. Sreenivasan in connection with an investment fraud on Tuesday.

Sreenivasan allegedly cheated investors of ₹7 crore through financial firms Heewan Nidhi and Heewan Finance, according to a release from the Thrissur City police. Other directors of the companies, Sundar C. Menon, Padma awardee and president of Thiruvambadi Devaswom, and Biju Manikandan are already in judicial custody in the case.

There were 18 cases registered in the Thrissur West Police station by 62 investors against the directors of he company.

