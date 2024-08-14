Investment fraud: Congress leader C.S. Sreenivasan arrested in Kerala

The police arrested Congress leader and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary C.S. Sreenivasan in connection with an investment fraud on Tuesday.

Sreenivasan allegedly cheated investors of ₹7 crore through financial firms Heewan Nidhi and Heewan Finance, according to a release from the Thrissur City police. Other directors of the companies, Sundar C. Menon, Padma awardee and president of Thiruvambadi Devaswom, and Biju Manikandan are already in judicial custody in the case.

There were 18 cases registered in the Thrissur West Police station by 62 investors against the directors of he company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.