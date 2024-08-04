GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investment fraud: businessman and Padma awardee Sundar Menon arrested 

He allegedly duped investors of ₹7.78 crore through two financial firms

Updated - August 04, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Businessman and president of Thiruvambadi Devaswom Sundar C. Menon was arrested by District Crime Branch team in an investment fraud on August 4,2024.

A Padma Shri awardee, Menon has allegedly duped investors of ₹7.78 crore through two financial firms – Heewan Nidhi and Heewan Finance, according to a press release released by Thrissur city police.

There were 18 cases registered in the Thrissur West Police station by 62 investors against Menon. The directors of Heewan Nidhi and Heewan Finance were allegedly cheating investors by receiving deposits against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The complainants alleged that they were denied their deposits even after the maturity date.

The cases, which were investigated by the Thrissur West police, were later handed over to the Crime Branch. Menon has been remanded and sent to district jail.

The properties of Menon and other directors of the companies have been frozen under the BUDS (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes) Act. Another director Biju Manikandan was arrested earlier.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.